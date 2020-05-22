WILLIAMSBURG – The parking lot at the J. W. MacIntosh Seniors Support Centre villa apartments was ambushed by local transportation company JED Express. JED Express sponsored Mark McDonell (above) from the band Ambush to play an impromptu concert May 22nd. The company has sponsored McDonell to play at four area seniors apartment buildings. Two are completed including at the J.W. MacIntosh, two more are set for next week.
J.W. MacIntosh Seniors Support Centre “Ambushed” by JED Express
