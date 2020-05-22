From The Leader archives is this May 1973 photograph of the Aultsville Station display at Crysler Park. Pictured is the Grand Trunk steam engine 1008, along with the baggage car, passenger coach, and several outdoor displays of equipment. Note the steps leading into both the cab of #1008, and the baggage car. Local group ‘Friends of Grand Trunk 1008’ are looking forward to beginning its restoration project of the display. Read more about this by clicking here.
Crysler Park – Aultsville Station display circa 1973
