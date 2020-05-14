South Mountain Fair cancelled for 2020

SOUTH MOUNTAIN – Another summer tradition has fallen by the wayside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mountain Township Agricultural Society announced today (May 14th) that the 2020 South Mountain Fair is cancelled.

“The decision was not an easy one to make but we felt it was the right thing to do for our members, volunteers, sponsors, donors, vendors and community alike,” the board said in a release on social media Thursday morning.

The fair was scheduled to run from August 13th-16th this year.

The MTAS said that it anticipated that social distancing may be a long-term measure and it may take some time for people to trust events after current public safety measures are lifted. The board also cited the financial issues impacting many businesses that support the fair and did not feel it was appropriate during this time to solicit sponsorship monies. And the MTAS wanted to ensure it could maintain a safe environment for its volunteers.

“We appreciate the support we have received from the membership, volunteers, sponsors, donors, vendors and community over the last 127 years,” the board said. The 2021 edition of the South Mountain Fair will be held August 19th-22nd.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...