Region sees first COVID-19 related deaths

CORNWALL – Two residents from the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Plantagenet have died from COVID-19. Eastern Ontario Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis made the announcement Monday afternoon (May 4th). These are the first COVID-19 related deaths in the EOHU coverage area.

A female resident in her 70s and a male resident in his 80s both died on May 3rd from complications from the virus.

“I am saddened by this news. On behalf of the Board of Health and all EOHU staff, I am offering our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased residents,” said Roumeliotis. “This tragic news reminds us that we must continue to work collectively through personal hygiene precautions and community-based public health measures, like physical distancing, to contain the virus and limit the number of cases and deaths.”

Originally there were 11 positive results at the facility, three employees and eight residents. The facility was tested by the health unit. Four additional cases of COVID-19 developed in the facility after the initial testing. More than half of the COVID-19 related deaths in Canada have been in long-term care or retirement facilities.

The two deaths follow the news that a second COVID-19 related outbreak has occurred in a long-term care facility in the region. Woodland Villa in Long Sault was identified over the weekend by the EOHU having an outbreak of less than five residents. The agency follows Ontario Ministry of Health guidelines of not publishing exact numbers of outbreaks until that number is above five individuals.

After the outbreak in Plantagenet was declared, the EOHU began increased testing at all long-term care facilities in the region. Woodland Villa was tested on April 30th. Dundas Manor in Winchester was tested by the EOHU on May 1st.

As of May 4th, there have been 101 positive test results for COVID-19 in the EOHU region since the pandemic began, including residents of long-term care homes. The first positive test result was received on February 25th. A total of 54 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 have now been marked as resolved.

In Prescott-Russell, there have been 67 positive cases, 29 of which are resolved, SDG has had 20 positive cases, 14 of which are resolved, and in the City of Cornwall there have been 14 positive cases, 11 of which are resolved.

Three people are presently hospitalized, and two are in Intensive Care in Ottawa-area hospitals.

Sixty per cent of all cases of COVID-19 in the EOHU region have been in people age 50 or over.

