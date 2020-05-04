Obituary – Ethel Cass

September 30, 1915 – April 28, 2020

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Ethel Lenfesty (Biard) Cass, peacefully at Glen Stor Dun Lodge, in Cornwall, Ontario, on April 28th, 2020, at the amazing age of 104 years and 7 months. Ethel was born in Cape Cove, Gaspé, QC on September 30, 1915 to parents Elias Lenfesty and Ida LeGresley, and lived her adult life in Percé, where she received tourists and boarders at “Avenue House”. Giving up her rooming house licence at the age of 90 was almost unbearable for her. She took such pleasure in meeting people from all over the world, and was delighted to welcome children and grandchildren of her guests from earlier years. Ethel was famous for her hospitality and excellent cooking, and family, friends and neighbours have fond memories of delicious teas and meals around her table. Visitors were always welcome. She was curious and interested in everything: “So, what’s new?” was her favourite question! In her last years, she would say, “I’m just staying put”.

Ethel was predeceased by two husbands: Charles LeBas Biard, and Sydney Cass, and her only daughter, Patricia (Biard) and son-in-law Lorne Bisson. When her daughter died in 2018, her nieces moved her to Morrisburg, Ontario to be near them. She was often heard to say, “If I can’t be in my own home, there’s no better place than this”, referring to the Chartwell Hartford Retirement Residence, where she was lovingly supported by the staff for the past two years. Following an apparent stroke on April 15, Ethel was moved into long-term care at Glen Stor Dun Lodge, in Cornwall. She was the last of her family, being predeceased by her brother Francis, and sisters Isabella (Belle) (Claude Dumaresq) and Cora (Alex Beck), and step-brother Alfred LeCocq. She leaves to mourn her sister-in-law Françoise LeCocq (Alfred) and her family; nieces Jill Dumaresq (Bob Ruddock), Frances (Beck) Aird (Peter Ross), and Edna (Biard) Bisson and their families, and loving relatives of the Biard family.

Funeral Arrangements

During this time of COVID-19 and physical distancing, it is impossible to establish a date for a Celebration of Life and inurnment, which will be held eventually at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Percé, QC. Further notice will be given when a date is set. Donations in memory of Ethel can be made to The Anglican Parish of All Saints by The Sea, and mailed to 236 Ch. Bouganville, St. Georges de Malbaie, QC G0C 2X0. or a charity of your choice. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

