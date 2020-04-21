Obituary – Roy Wardle

June 01, 1923 – April 16, 2020

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, April 16, 2020, Roy Wardle of Morrisburg, age 96. Beloved husband of the late Winnifred Wardle (nee Warr). Loving father of Elizabeth Zwicker (Carl) of Williamsburg and Chris Wardle (Vivian) of Osgoode. Roy will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Maria, Calvin and Victoria. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Emily Wardle and his brother Frank. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

