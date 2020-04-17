100 Women Who Care cancelled for 2020



MORRISBURG – In light of the current circumstances facing the community with the COVID-19 pandemic, the group ‘100 Women Who Care About South Dundas’ has cancelled its planned 2020 fundraiser.

“We have decided to cancel due to extraordinary circumstances beyond anyone’s control,” organizers Janeen Wagemans, Tracey Veinotte, Rosemary Laurin, and Lori Turnbull told The Leader.

“We know that some people are under unexpected financial pressure, and those who are able are already supporting local causes such as Community Food Share to the extent that they can.”

The group said that the fact that people are stepping up to care for friends and neighbours is no surprise.

“This may have to go on for quite some time,” they said.

This would have been the sixth year for the South Dundas event. Launched in 2015, ‘100 Women Who Care About South Dundas’ has raised over $80,000 for community projects and groups including Dundas County Hospice, Community Food Share, Morrisburg Public School, and J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services.

The annual community fundraiser attracts more than 100 women with $100 to donate and an hour to spare. Community groups with ties to South Dundas each make a three minute pitch why the fundraiser should support their project. The group votes and the top vote-getter receives full funding up to $10,000 for their proposal. Any left-over funds are distributed to the second and third place finishers.

The organizers hope to launch a “big splashy event” by May 2021.

