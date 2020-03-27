Obituary – Florence Black

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 26, 2020, Florence Black (nee Leonard) of Morrisburg, age 90. Loving wife of John Black. Loving mother of Shelley Black (Jack Paterson) of Summerstown, Catherine Sommerville (Chris) of Chesterville and Allison Beckstead (Gordon Elliott) of Chesterville. Florence will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Benjamin, Jesse (Meghan), Angela (Ilyas), Caroline (Cameron), Victoria, Riley (Jamie Lynn), Megan (Cory) and 9 great-grandchildren. Dear friend of Marion Pattenden for 70 years. Also survived many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to the Coronavirus a private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Grantley Cemetery, Chesterville

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...