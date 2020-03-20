Spring arrived late Thursday evening (March 19th) and as it was dark, no one saw it arrive here. At The Leader, we’d like your help with showing us and our readers what spring looks like to you by entering our 2020 Spring Colouring Contest.

This contest is open to everyone age 13 and younger. Download and print our special colouring page/entry form here (PDF | JPG).

Draw, colour, paint, be creative, but stay within the lines of the box on the page.

When you are done, have your parents (or show them how to) take a clear photograph of the artwork with their phone. Or you can scan it on your computer.

Email your entry to contests@morrisburgleader.ca by Monday, March 23rd at 12 Noon. Please include in your email the artist’s first and last name, and age.

Contest entries are only allowed by email. Do not send via social media. No in-person entries are allowed. Please practice safe social-distancing and email your contest entry.

Like all contests, there has to be a prize, right?

The winning entry, as judged by the staff at The Leader, will win an Apple, Google Play, or Amazon gift card code (one gift card code, your choice) for $25. Our favourite entries will be published in upcoming print issues of The Leader and shared on our website at www.morrisburgleader.ca.

So be creative and show us at The Leader, what spring looks like to you. Download and enter today!

Entry photo tips:

If using your camera-phone to enter, wipe the lens with a cloth before using. Use the back camera. Take the photo in a well-lit room with no flash. Place the art on the floor or a table. Hold the camera over the art so that the page fills your phone’s front screen.

Terms and conditions:

One entry per artist. Artist must be 13 years old or younger. Must be a Canadian Resident. Entries are due no later than 12 p.m. March 23rd, 2020. Prize is valued at $25 and will be delivered by email to parent or guardian of artist. In-person entries or social media entries are disqualified.

