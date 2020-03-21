Obituary – Barbara Strader

Peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge Nursing Home, Brockville, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, Barbara Strader of Brockville, formerly of the Williamsburg area, age 73. Loving mother of Sonya Francis of Mountain. Dear sister of Nancy Morrell (Jim) of Williamsburg, Kathy Morrell (Perry) of Morrisburg and Trudy Steward-Lanzione (John) of Clayton, N.Y. Barb will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Wade Wise and Elly Barkley. Predeceased by her parents Lyell “Sib” and Gertrude Strader (nee Casselman) and her sister Joan Schell (Bob). Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to the Coronavirus a celebration of Barb’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to St. Lawrence Lodge would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

