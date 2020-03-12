Rangers lead 2-0 over Hull-Volant

CARDINAL – Continuing their unbeaten streak in the 2019-20 playoffs, the South Grenville Rangers took a 2-0 series lead over the Gatineau Hull-Volant in round two of the playoffs this past weekend.

The opening game, played March 7th in Cardinal, saw the Rangers playing catch up in the first period. An early power-play goal by Danny Plourde for Gatineau less than four minutes into the game put South Grenville in unfamiliar territory. The Rangers trailed the Hull-Volant 1-0 until less than two minutes remained in the period. Rangers’ forward Jordan Dodge’s cross-ice pass was buried from the hash-marks by Hunter Shipclark at the 18:21 mark of the game. The teams were tied 1-1 into the second period.

Dodge scored the go-ahead-goal 5:11 into the second period for the Rangers, assisted by team captain Brody Ranger. South Grenville led Gatineau 2-1.

Aiden Bailey added an insurance goal 3:36 into the third period (from Dodge and Ranger). South Grenville led Gatineau 3-1. Cooper Kingston (from Jacob Servage and Dylan Sharpley) added a power-play goal with 2:17 remaining in the game. Goalie Sam Limoges-Ring blocked over 30 shots in the game for the Rangers.

The series moved to Gatineau for game two March 8th, with the Rangers topping the Hull-Volant 6-4.

A rebound goal by Dylan Sharpley (from Matthew O’Brien) gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead early in the game. Minutes later, O’Brien scored one of his own to extend the Rangers’ lead to 2-0. Forward Brayden Forestell buried his first goal of the series late in the first period. South Grenville led Gatineau 3-0 after 20 minutes.

The Hull-Volant answered back with a goal early in the second period from David Marcotte, his first of two in the game. Owen Webster replied, restoring the Rangers’ three goal lead later in the period. Rangers led the Hull-Volant 4-1 into the third period.

Gatineau cut South Grenville’s lead to one goal, scoring twice early in the third period. Dodge bought some insurance for the Rangers late in the game, scoring off a set up by Cooper Kingston, Rangers led 5-3. Marcotte found his way around Rangers’ goalie Limoges-Ring, to bring the Hull-Volant back to within striking distance. Sharpley scored the empty-net goal for South Grenville in the final minute of the game. Rangers secured a 6-4 win.

“Game one and two were both hard fought battles, as we expected,” said team captain Brody Ranger after the game. “Having game two and three both on the road, Sunday’s win was extremely important to control the series.”

The series remains on the road with game three scheduled for March 13th at the Robert Guertin Arena in Gatineau. Game four is set for March 14th at the Ingredion Centre in Cardinal, puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. If needed, game five will take place March 15th, also in Cardinal.

