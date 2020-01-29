This week in The Leader – January 29, 2020

January 29, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Five-year funding commitment for Dundas Manor;
  • Snowmobilers and the community gather in support of Easter Seals;
  • Charges stem from last week’s Seaway District High School lock-down;
  • Counties settle funding outside requests;
  • English-Catholic teachers to strike February 4th;
  • More Elementary School strikes next week;
  • Province to review school bus transportation;
  • Jr. C Lions burned by Inferno 8-5;
  • Rangers win 3-2 battle against Jets;
  • Major-Midget Demons win two;
  • Stone Crop Acres Winery and Vineyard wins Ottawa award;

These stories and much more. Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.