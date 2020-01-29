This week in The Leader – January 29, 2020

- Five-year funding commitment for Dundas Manor;
- Snowmobilers and the community gather in support of Easter Seals;
- Charges stem from last week’s Seaway District High School lock-down;
- Counties settle funding outside requests;
- English-Catholic teachers to strike February 4th;
- More Elementary School strikes next week;
- Province to review school bus transportation;
- Jr. C Lions burned by Inferno 8-5;
- Rangers win 3-2 battle against Jets;
- Major-Midget Demons win two;
- Stone Crop Acres Winery and Vineyard wins Ottawa award;
