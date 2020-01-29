Obituary – Janny Geurkink

Jantje “Janny” Frederika Geurkink (nee Zandbergen)

March 19, 1937 to January 28, 2020

Peacefully called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband, Arie. Loving mother of Jack and Diane Geurkink, Nancy and John De Jong, Ray Geurkink and Angela Vanhaelen, Michael and Catherine Geurkink, and Shawn and Gislaine Geurkink. Sadly predeceased by their son Fred. Proud and caring grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by grandson Benjamin. Will be missed by siblings Freda and Harold Tibben, Henry and Hennie Zandbergen, Dini and Nick Frans, Alice and Jim VanDoorn, Bill and Coby Zandbergen, Richard and Yettie Zandbergen, Fred and Mattie Zandbergen, John and Theresa Zandbergen and Joanne and Bill Hoftyzer. Predeceased by parents Fred and Joan Zandbergen and her brother Rutger.

Mom/Grandma/Great-Grandma was born in Laag Soeren, Gelderland, the Netherlands on March 19, 1937, the eldest of eleven siblings. At the age of 15, Janny, along with her parents and her seven brothers and sisters at the time, left for Canada, moving onto a farm in Brinston, Ontario. As was the case for many in her situation, Mom had to find a job so that she could help support the family. The job she ended up at until shortly before she got married was at Caldwell Linen Mills in Iroquois, Ontario, boarding in Iroquois at the aunt and uncle of her future husband.

On December 26, 1956, Janny married Arie and this past year celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Throughout her life, Mom put her heart and soul into many things. Naturally she was always there for her family, and many of us can remember enjoying tea time with her in the afternoons along with many other such memories, but she also was dedicated to the Christian School, her church and the community. For many years she was very involved with planning the school bazaar, tutoring, driving the school bus and regularly volunteering at Timmy’s Place thrift store in Morrisburg. At church she was on many committees and served as a deacon for a term. In the community she volunteered with the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Cancer Society, often collecting donations for the Daffodil campaign. She was also a regular visitor to some in the community that simply needed a friend.

Janny enjoyed life and her family. For many years she went line dancing, only quitting when her body wouldn’t let her do it anymore. She loved family gatherings, including regularly getting together for “Sisters Day” and with all her siblings and their spouses for dinners and birthdays. She also loved Arie’s family and celebrating special occasions with them. As a family we are very happy that Mom/Grandma got to celebrate the annual dinner with her siblings and their spouses this January at the Garden Villa.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 30th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Additional visiting will take place from 10-11 a.m.on Friday, January 31st at Dixons Community Christian Reformed Church, followed by a service celebrating Janny’s life and service to her Lord at 11 a.m. Graveside service for the immediate family will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Winchester District Community Hospital Foundation.