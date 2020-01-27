Obituary – Helmuth “Hal” Josef Wagner

Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020 Hal Wagner of Morrisburg; age 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Colleen Garland (2015) and the late Lillian Papp (1998). Cherished father of Karl of Cornwall and step-sons Kevin Laliberte of Ottawa, Gerry (Sherri) Laliberte of Cardiff Echoes, AB. Sadly missed by numerous family and friends. Predeceased by his son Robert (2004).

Friends will be received at the McArthur Bros. & MacNeil Funeral Home & Chapel, 428 Second Street East, Cornwall on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Lawrence Valley Cemetery, Ingleside at a later date. Memorial donations to Lion’s Camp Dorset or Kidney Foundation gratefully acknowledged. Condolences may be left at www.parkerofmorrisburg.com.