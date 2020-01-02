Third period collapse sink Lions again

MORRISBURG – What looked like it could be a Christmas miracle for the Morrisburg Lions, ended with a resulting Festivus grievance. The host Lions lost a close match to the visiting Metcalfe Jets 5-3 on December 22nd.

The Lions were first to score just over five minutes into the game when Justice Brownlee (from Justin Shay and Noah Edmonds) gave the team a 1-0 lead. The Jets tied the game four minutes later and the teams remained tied 1-1 at the end of the first period.

Four minutes into the second period, the Jets surged ahead with a power-play goal scored on Lions goalie Riley Phillips. Another goal, this time short-handed put Morrisburg on the wrong side of a 3-1 lead.

A break late in the second period saw Aiden Daly (from Carter Tait and Wade Moak) put the Lions back in the game with his power-play goal. Less than a minute later, Kayne McCadden’s unassisted goal on a breakaway tied the game up with less than five minutes remaining in the second period. The teams were tied 3-3 going into the final 20 minutes.

Metcalfe retook the lead three minutes into the third period, and frustration set in again for Morrisburg. The Lions earned 52 out of their 82 penalty minutes in the third period. A late goal by the Jets put a Christmas win out of reach for the Lions, Morrisburg lost 5-3.

The Jets outshot the Lions 68 to 21 in the game.

Morrisburg will return from the Christmas break on January 4th when the team will host the West Carleton Inferno, that game starts at 7:15 p.m. The Lions will head to Gatineau on the following day to take on the Gatineau-Hull Volant.