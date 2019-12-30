Multiple alarm fire on Irena Road December 30, 2019 Editor News Irena Road fire – SDFES media release photo SOUTH DUNDAS – South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services crews were at the scene of a “multiple alarm” fire on Irena Road as of 1 a.m. December 30th. Irena Road, between Brinston Road and Carman Road was closed to traffic. No cause for the fire has been given and no injuries were reported. RELATED STORIES FireSouth DundasStormSince you’re here… … Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.