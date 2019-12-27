Obituary: Jean MacDougal

Peacefully at Carefor Hospice in Cornwall on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Jean MacDougal (nee Gemmell) of Riverside Heights, age 82. Loving wife of Carl MacDougal. Loving mother of Debbie Byvelds (Steven) of Iroquois and Cindy McIntosh (David) of Dunsford. Dear sister of Bill Gemmell (Mary) of Winnipeg and Ab Gemmell (Doreen) of Ottawa. Jean will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Thomas Byvelds (Sarah), Andrew Byvelds, Jonathan Byvelds, Matthew McIntosh (Charlotte), Holly Tripp (Steven) and her great-granddaughters Ellie, Hannah and Paige. She was predeceased by her sister Lois Gemmell and her brothers Gordon and Tom Gemmell. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Thursday, January 2nd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A celebration of Jean’s life will be held at Lakeshore Drive United Church, Morrisburg, on Friday, January 3rd at 11 a.m. followed by a light lunch in Allan Hall. Donations to Lakeshore Drive United Church, Carefor Hospice or Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Interment of Cremated Remains

St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery, Long Sault