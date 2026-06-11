Unemployment up in region

SDG — Unemployment in the region increased four-tenths of a percent in April according to a labour market report compiled by the Eastern Ontario Training Board.

The EOTB reported that unemployment in Cornwall and SDG Counties increased to 4.7 per cent in April. The national unemployment rate rose 0.2 per cent to 6.9 per cent in the same time frame. Ontario’s jobless rate decreased by 0.1 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

The number of job postings in the region have dropped 4.3 per cent between March and April.

Between February 2025 and April 2026, the number of Employment Insurance recipients increased by seven per cent to 2,280 people. Hospital and Long Term Care positions are in high demand in the region.

The agency reported there were 799 job postings in April, with one in eight being in the LTC fields.

Nearly 17 per cent of job postings in the region required French-language skills or were fully bilingual positions.

Walmart Canada remains the top hiring company in the region.

The EOTB said it expects a stable to modest uptick in hiring for the May report with seasonal hiring in tourism and retail leading new postings.