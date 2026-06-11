South Dundas United FC Match Week 3 results

Submitted by South Dundas United

IROQUOIS – Match Week 3 for South Dundas United’s youth leagues saw few games affected by weekend rain events, but the weather mostly held firm with over 400 players taking to the soccer pitch June 6.

Türkiye holds on to the top spot in the TimBITS U5 league table after their 6-1 win over Japan. They are tied with Mexico on points, but hold a plus-12 goal differential.

Portugal received the three points from their match due to rain attendance forfeit by Brazil. The team has sole possession of the TimBITS U7 league table.

The TimBITS U9 league leaders, Columbia, defeated Ghana in a close 1-0 match. They sit undefeated in the league three games into the season.

New Zealand holds a one point lead in the MILK U11 Soccer League standings after their 2-2 draw with Paraguay Saturday. Belgium’s 6-0 win keeps them in the hunt for first place.

Czechia is the only undefeated team in the MILK U14 league, they dispatched Jordan 4-1, while Spain picked up their first win of the season.

Panama is undefeated in the MILK U18 league, they doubled Australia 4-2.

On June 3, South Dundas United’s Adult Soccer League also kicked off its first matches of the season. That season runs from June to August.

The Islanders defeated the Arrows 7-3, with Islanders forward Thomas Dean scoring five goals in the match. The Harvesters defeated the Battalion 4-1 in their late match of the evening.

Tim Hortons TimBITS U5 Soccer League

Switzerland 4 – Ecuador 3

Goals: Switzerland – Nora Thorne (2), Henry Hall (2); Ecuador – Jameson Lang (2), Merrik Scheffer.

Türkiye 6 – Japan 1

Goals: Türkiye – John Gove(3), Joshua Edwards(2), Oliver-Daniel Van Dodewaard; Japan – Matteo Heights.

Mexico 7 – Canada 5

Goals: Mexico – Brechan Bailey (4), Isaac Douma (3); Canada – Ben Pelayo (2), Carter Leigh (2), Rhett Foster.

Austria 4 – United States 1

Goals: Austria – Maeve Brigham (4); United States – Isla Grace Clubb.

Tim Hortons TimBITS U7 Soccer League

Portugal 1 – Brazil 0

Forfeit win, not enough players.

Croatia 6 – Scotland 5

Goals: Croatia – Rhett Foubert(5), Colton Linn; Scotland – Atlas Hill(3), Muhammad Farooq Azam Hotak(2).

Senegal 7 – Curaçao 1

Goals: Senegal – Teddy Nicolaassen (6); Teddy Hall; Curaçao – Oliver Burrell.

Norway 1 – France 0

Goals: Norway – Beau Janes;

Tim Hortons TimBITS U9 Soccer League

Columbia 1 – Ghana 0

Goals: Columbia – Wesley Merrifield.

Morocco 5 – South Korea 1

Goals: Morocco – Ewan Doucette(2), Benjamin Laurin, Jackson Mason, Zoe Rumohr; South Korea – Benjamin O’Shaughnessy.

Ivory Coast 5 – Uruguay 4

Goals: Ivory Coast — Angus Chartrand(4), Henry Forsyth; Uruguay – Rhett Hunter(3), Danica Hutcheson-Barr.

Netherlands 5 – Argentina 5

Goals: Netherlands – Sebastien Nault(3), Chloe Cougler, Bridger Baldwin; Argentina – Gibson Chesbro(4), Ben Foster.

MILK U11 Soccer League

Paraguay 2 – New Zealand 2

Goals: Paraguay – Cameron Cardinal, Lucas Gemperle; New Zealand – Jackson Johnston(2). Yellow Card: Paraguay – Lucas Gemperle.

Belgium 6 – Sweden 0

Goals: Belgium – Adonai Johnston-Ramos (3), Blayke Holmes (2), Oakley Turner.

MILK U14 Soccer League

Czechia 4 – Jordan 1

Goals: Czechia – Andrew Claxton (2), Duncan De Vries (2); Jordan – Jaxson Holmes.

Spain 4 – Cape Verde 3

Goals: Spain – Felix Chretien(2), Emmett Cooper-Kerkhof, Willow Turner; Cape Verde – Blake Merkley–Carroll (2), Logan Wynands.

MILK U18 Soccer League

England 4 – Germany 1

Goals: England — Taylor Cochrane (3), Kacey Claxton; Germany — Lukas Staebler.

Panama 4 – Australia 2

Goals: Panama — Simon Martens (3), Chase Alger; Australia — McKinley Lalonde-Testerink, Grayson Casselman.

SDUFC Adult Soccer League

Islanders 7 – Arrows 3

Goals: Islanders — Thomas Dean (5), Viren Hotak, Gavin Uhr; Arrows — Jacob Bilmer (2), Collin Chesbro.

Harvesters 4 – Battallion 1

Goals: Harvesters — Jacob Garlough (3), Andrew Lafleur; Battalion — Skyler Rathwell.