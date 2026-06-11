Election interest at a standstill

SOUTH DUNDAS – When nominations opened for the 2026 municipal election, it initially appeared that interest in serving on South Dundas council was strong.

Within the first two weeks of nominations opening May 1, South Dundas already had enough nominees to fulfill all of the available seats.

However, since then the nominations have fallen silent on the municipal front.

To date, Mayor Jason Broad has filed for mayor, Bill Ewing has filed for deputy mayor, and Tom Smyth, Randy Merkley and Christian Mueller have filed for the three available council seats.

May 21 South Dundas Municipal Clerk Crystal Lebrun hosted a candidate information session to share details about the roles and expectations both during the election phase and beyond.

Most of those who have already filed nomination papers chose to attend the optional meeting and took the opportunity to learn more and ask questions.

Those who are currently serving also shared their experiences and answered questions for those in attendance.

Other than the known entities, only a couple of people who may be considering taking a run at the job were in attendance, both of whom would be new to the South Dundas political scene.

At this point, none of the council seats are contested, but there’s plenty of time for that to change.

Nominations are open until Friday, August 21 at 2 p.m.