South Dundas United Match Week 2 results

IROQUOIS — Two weeks into the regular season and the league tables are starting to see early leaders appear.

Team Canada took over first place in the Tim Hortons TimBITS U5 Soccer League, winning 4-1 over Team United States May 30. Canada is tied on points with Türkiye, who won 4-0 over Austria, and Mexico who won 5-4 against Switzerland. Canada leads the other two teams on goal differential. Ecuador defeated Japan 3-2 in their match Saturday.

Team Portugal has lone possession of first in the TimBITS U7 Soccer League. They won a close 1-0 match against Scotland. Norway shut out Croatia 2-0, while Curaçao held on to a 5-4 lead to beat France. Senegal defeated Brazil 8-1 in their match.

Two teams remain undefeated in the TimBITS U9 Soccer League, with Columbia leading the table after their 5-0 win over Ivory Coast. Ghana’s 2-1 win over South Korea kept the team tied in points, with Columbia, but Columbia’s +4 goal differential gave them the lead in the standings.

New Zealand climbed to the top of the MILK U11 Soccer League standings with their 6-0 win over Belgium. Paraguay narrowly won 5-4 over Sweden in a see-saw match.

A 6-0 win by Czechia over Spain resulted in Czechia rising to the top of the MILK U14 Soccer League table. Bishop Barnhartd’s brace led the goal scoring for the team, with singles from Theodore McLellan, Carter Picco, and Duncan De Vries. An own goal by Spain added the final goal for Czechia. Team Jordan drew Team Cape Verde 4-4. Griffin Ostler, Reid Imrie, Jaxson Holmes, and Sebastien Leblanc-Stitt each scored for Jordan, while Sawyer Miller scored a hat trick and Blake Merkley-Carroll scored the tying goal for Cape Verde.

Team Panama sites on top of the MILK U18 Soccer League table following their 6-4 win over Germany. The game was a seesaw battle with Germany holding the lead twice in the game, before Panama surged ahead in the second half. Chase Alger scored a hat trick for the eventual game winners, while Matthew Pawlak secured a brace including converting a penalty in the second half. Corson Gilmour scored the go-ahead goal for the team. Gavin Pergunas scored all four goals for Germany, three in the first half.

Team England doubled Australia 4-2 in the other match of the league. Australia held a 2-1 lead at half time thanks to a brace scored by Grayson Casselman. A hat trick from England forward Lennox Corneau and an added insurance goal from Taylor Cochrane cemented England’s win.