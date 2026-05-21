Soccer season underway

Submitted by South Dundas United

IROQUOIS – In preparation for the start of the 2026 summer soccer season, 36 teams took to the fields in Iroquois on May 16. More than 400 players across six leagues will play this season.

After a successful registration and late-registration season, the club has closed its youth league registration for the summer.

“Normally we keep registration open until the first or second week of the regular season, but with team sizes being workable for the leagues, capping registration was the best option,” said Phil Blancher, South Dundas United FC club president.

The summer soccer season will run from May 23 to July 18, with the club’s annual World Cup Tournament being held July 24-25.

While the FIFA 2026 World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the local club is focused on its own operations to tie into the national and international festivities.

During the summer league season, teams take on country names for SDUFC matches. Blancher said this year only the names of teams that qualified for this year’s FIFA World Cup were adopted.

“This year there are new team names we’ve not had before, like Curaçao or Côte d’Ivoire,” he said. “It’s a fun tradition that goes back to our club’s founding 30 years ago that we’ve continued.”

This year, SDUFC is running six leagues: three sponsored by Tim Hortons TimBITS Sports, and the other three by the Dundas County Dairy Producers.

Sponsorship is a big part of what keeps the sport affordable for the community. This year, in addition to the Port of Johnstown serving as season equipment sponsor, and four gold sponsors, the club’s roster of silver sponsors grew to 15 this year. In all, sponsorship makes up more than one-third of all revenue from the club.

“Our sponsors have really helped keep our registration fees low,” Blancher said. “For similar leagues, fees are between $25 and $75 more in some areas.”

The club has also continued to invest in new equipment, this year replacing the portable soccer goals for their Under-5, U7, and U9 leagues. This is after upgrading the soccer goals on the municipally-owned South Dundas Soccer Fields.

“In all, that’s $40,000 in new equipment since 2023,” he said. “Just because our fees are low doesn’t mean our players don’t play on or with top-quality equipment.”

Sometime this season, the club will also take delivery of a new soccer shed on the municipal fields, built by Seaway District High School construction technology students.

“This is a community sports club, and it’s great when we can partner with our local high school to build on that community connection with a project that students will be able to look at for years and say, ‘I helped build that.’”

While registration for summer youth leagues is closed, registration for the club’s two adult soccer leagues is still open until May 23. Those leagues will begin play shortly and are open to anyone 18 or older. Registration information is available on the club’s website at southdundasunited.ca.