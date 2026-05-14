Review – Great Memories Are Made of This

MORRISBURG – The Community Living Dundas County Players took to the stage once again in their annual spring show, this year titled Memories Are Made of This. The May 5 show at the Upper Canada Playhouse was packed to standing room only for this revue of 1950s rock and country music.

This show highlighted both 1950s rock and country music with an upbeat cast, great musical accompaniment, and even some comedic moments.

Daniel Kennedy and Linda Wiseman, with guitarist Claude Plamondon, sampled hits from a range of rock ’n’ roll pioneers including the Everly Brothers, Bill Haley and His Comets, Bobby Day, and Elvis Presley.

Switching to country music, the cast covered classics by Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, and Don Gibson. The performance of Folsom Prison Blues was a highlight of the country set.

No show by the CLDC Players is complete without a performance of the song written by Plamondon, The Flower — this year performed by the ensemble cast.

A notable debut in the show this year was Matt Hartle performing stand up comedy — a great addition to this welcoming cast of performers.

Filled with lighthearted banter on stage, skits as part of the musical performances, dancing, positivity and inclusion all around, this year’s CLDC show brought down the house.

The months of work by the cast with director Mary Ellen Viau certainly paid off. It was a great performance by the entire cast, made more special as it also helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of the CLDC.

For this reviewer, it would be difficult to leave any CLDC Players show and not feel more positive and uplifted than before going in. This year was no exception. Bravo to the cast and crew!