North Dundas adds new well to system

WINCHESTER — North Dundas Township celebrated an expansion to its water supply system May 11. The official opening of its Wellfield #8 Facility on Lafleur Road marked the addition of 20 litres per second of water supply to the system.

“Bringing this new water source online is a major step in meeting our current servicing demand, while preparing for our future water demand,” the township said in a release.

“This project is one of many infrastructure upgrades that we have completed to future-proof the Township of North Dundas, opening the door for new commercial and residential developments.”

The water expansion, which was constructed in partnership with Louis W. Bray Construction, the Ontario Clean Water Agency, and consultant J.L. Richards and Associates, received $3.5 million in funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The Canadian government contributed $1.9 million while the province provided $1.6 million. The remaining cost of the project will be raised through water rates and any future connection charges to the water system in Winchester and Chesterville.

The additional capacity comes online just after the township approved an increased water draw from the township’s largest employer, Lactalis, earlier this spring. The company operates the largest cheese processing plant in the country in Winchester.

North Dundas is still working on additional projects to grow the water capacity. Last year, a drought added to the strain on the water system prompting water use restrictions in the township that lasted well into Fall 2025.