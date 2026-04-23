Speed changes on County Road 18

CORNWALL — Watch your speed on County Road 18 east of Williamsburg as new speed limits are going into effect.

SDG Counties council approved bylaw changing the speed limit on CR 18 between Williamsburg and Bouck’s Hill after review that had been requested by residents of the hamlet.

That review found the 60 km/h speed limit did not cover the entire length of the hamlet. Additionally, the review found the short distance between the two hamlets was inappropriate for the short 80 km/h zone.

Council approved two changes. The first, that the speed limit from the eastern edge of Williamsburg to Boucks Hill be reduced to 70 km/h. The second, a longer 60 km/h reduced speed zone be implemented through that hamlet.