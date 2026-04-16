St. Lawrence and Fleming college merger

KINGSTON — Two Eastern Ontario college systems announced last week that they are merging.

Kingston-based St. Lawrence College, and Peterborough-based Fleming College will combine the two colleges in a merger of equals that looks to improve access for students and improve their long-term financial sustainability.

Ontario’s colleges have been hit with funding issues after a reduction in foreign student visas issued by the Canadian government. Multiple schools, including St. Lawrence and Fleming have cut programs and reduced staff to deal with the funding issues.

In February, Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn announced more funding for Ontario’s publicly-funded post-secondary institutions, while also ending a tuition freeze and overhauling OSAP financial assistance.

“This announcement marks a significant step toward building a larger, more capable institution that can expand access and strengthen long-term sustainability,” St. Lawrence College said in a press release announcing the merger. “The integration reflects a shared vision to create greater scale and capability, while better aligning programs and capacity with regional labour market needs. Over time, students will benefit from expanded academic pathways, increased access to specialized programs, enhanced research opportunities, and broader work-integrated learning experiences.”

St. Lawrence operates campuses in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall, while Fleming operates campuses in Peterborough, Cobourg, Haliburton, and Lindsay. Fleming also has a Toronto-based campus in partnership with for-profit college Trebas Institute.

“This integration represents a forward-looking investment in our students and communities,” said Theresa Knott, Fleming College interim president. “By bringing our strengths together, we are positioning ourselves to deliver more opportunities, more innovation, greater access, and a stronger foundation for the future across our combined regions and campuses.”

Glenn Vollebregt, president of St. Lawrence College said the merger will allow the combined schools to serve more students and build a stronger institution.

“We are committed to ensuring that students have the tools, programs, and support they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving economy.”

Each of the colleges will retain their individual brand and name, while operating under one board of governors and combined administration.

Vollebregt will lead the new combined school once the merger is complete. No campus closures or further program cuts were announced with the merger.

Quinn said on Friday that he welcomed the new of the merger.

“Any time our institutions put student services first and the student experience first, I’m always welcome to that news, recognizing that this is about the communities they serve, and ensuring that both those institutions will be there serving their communities for decades to come,” he said.

Unions representing the two schools slammed the merger, calling it a “consequence of provincial failure to invest.”

Ontario Public Service Employees Union President J.P. Hornick said the union had warned mergers were on the horizon.

“This government has clearly demonstrated an agenda to gut public services and education, so we know how this story ends: more cuts, and less support for students and communities,” Hornick said adding that the province has no issue with spending public dollars elsewhere.

“But when it comes to our public colleges, something we universally benefit from, Ford always comes up dry.”

Union reports dating back to 2024 pointed to the possibility of mergers being considered.

“The decision to blindside workers like this is an insult to the years, even decades, of our lives we have dedicated to upholding our campus communities,” said Christina Decarie, Local 417 president representing St. Lawrence College faculty.

OPSEU claims that neither St. Lawrence or Fleming local units were consulted in advance of the merger announcement.

“For months, government officials and college presidents have sidelined direct questions about their plans for our colleges,” said Marcia Steeves, president of Local 351 representing Fleming College support staff.

According to the colleges, officials plan to complete the merger by April 1, 2027.