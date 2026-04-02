Vision for Iroquois facilities has historical implications

SOUTH DUNDAS – The Iroquois Civic Centre and Dundas Archives buildings are significant municipal facilities for which the municipality would like to maximize their potential.

The long term vision for the two facilities will require some short term changes and displacements to ultimately realize the vision of Iroquois being home to both a community youth hub and to a heritage focused space.

With the Township of North Dundas having withdrawn from the partnership arrangement for the joint archives, South Dundas is left with space to reconfigure operations of the archives and more.

South Dundas is committed to maintaining an archive. “South Dundas Archives remains active and provides excellent services to the public,” said South Dundas director of corporate services and clerk Crystal Lebrun, adding that South Dundas archivist Susan Peters continues to deliver an enthusiastic and wide range of services.

While the remainder of the archives building is being developed into a Youth Wellness Hub, staff and council would like to develop that space for more youth-related community partnership opportunities.

For that to happen, the St. Lawrence Branch of the United Empire Loyalists use of space in that building is now under consideration.

The collection has long been housed in that location with the UEL organization operating from that location without a formal lease and at no cost.

Director of Recreation and Facilities David Jansen suggested not only that a formalized lease be put in place but that the UEL organization could be moved into an unused space in the Iroquois Civic Centre, to free up more space in the new Hub. “Ultimately, we’re trying to optimize the space,” said Jansen.

“It’s up to the UEL what they choose to do,” said South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad. “I like the idea of freeing up more space and opportunity for youths at The Hub.” He then added that the UEL should be paying for whatever space they are in. “We shouldn’t burden our taxpayers with that,” he said.

“Moving the UEL to the Civic Centre is my preference,” said South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward. She suggested that a subsidized lease could be a possibility. “We’re growing in Iroquois, we’re going to need more space for other things.”

“I agree to moving forward with a lease agreement, that’s the fairest way to do it,” said South Dundas Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre.

“With the Archives consolidated into one space and the UEL potentially in a different space, the Municipality can better market the remaining space at 5 College street to medical or daycare providers, increasing sustainable revenue at this facility while also providing a growth service that would be beneficial for the community,” said Jansen.