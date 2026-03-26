Cost of SDG Council decreased in 2025, to jump 30 per cent

CORNWALL — It cost taxpayers in SDG Counties one per cent less in 2025 for their elected officials than in 2024. This is according to a report included in the consent agenda at the March 18 county council meeting.

Council remuneration, which covers what elected officials are paid each year, along with expenses, conferences, and milage, are reported to council each March.

The overall cost of council in 2025 was $265,679.52, a 1.25 per cent decrease ($3,357.28) from 2024. Council base pay increased by 2.4 per cent to $15,726.12 per year. The warden position saw an increase by 2.4 per cent to $41,105.35 for the year.

Three-quarters of council saw compensation for attending meetings decrease in 2025 compared to 2024.

Councillor Carma Williams (North Glengarry) led council for meeting compensation again. In 2025, she received $10,081.12 attending meetings as part of her appointment as council’s representative on several boards and committees. She earned nearly double that of then-Warden Martin Lang for attending meetings.

Lang and follow Councillor Lachlan McDonald (South Glengarry) were tied for the highest conference remuneration for the year. Each received $1,975.41 to attend conferences such as the Rural Ontario Municipalities Association, and the Associations of Municipalities Ontario annual conferences.

Councillor Jamie MacDonald (North Glengarry) led council for highest mileage claims at $1,598.40.

In comparison, neighbouring Leeds and Grenville counties compensation for their warden is $58,316.96 per year, while councillors are paid $29.894.54 per year.

While the cost of council decreased in 2025, it will take a large jump in 2026. SDG Counties council approved a significant boost to the base pay September 2025 for its members that went into effect on January 1.

The warden will see a $10,567 pay increase; councillors will see an $6,351 increase. Future pay increases will follow the same policy as employees, reflecting the Consumer Price Index. If the CPI is lower than one per cent, the pay increase is one per cent. And if the CPI is higher than three per cent, the increase is capped at a three per cent. The approved increase will add at least $80,000 to the compensation bill to taxpayers, or a 30 per cent increase.