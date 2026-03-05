Three per cent tax hike in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal

SPENCERVILLE – Residents in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal will see their property taxes increase by three per cent in 2026 after council approved its budget for 2026 on February 23. The tax increase mirrors a property tax increase of the same amount in 2025.

The approved property tax increase means homeowners will pay an additional $22.61 per $100,000 of assessed value of their property.

“This budget reflects a Council that has spent its full term pushing hard to close our infrastructure gap, strengthen our recreation facilities, and protect the services our residents rely on,” said E-C Mayor Tory Deschamps. “With a responsible municipal increase and steady leadership at every level, we’re moving forward with major road improvements, the new splash pad in Spencerville, and the ongoing work of maintaining and improving our facilities.”

The $13.5 million budget includes $1.9 million for capital projects and $11.6 million for operations – $1.26 million of which will transferred to reserves.

Capital projects planned include asphalt overlay on over 2.7 kilometres of Pittston Road East, micro-surfacing over 1.5 kilometres of roads, and the construction of a new splash pad in Spencerville. Additional capital spending includes replacing the backstop at the Cardinal ball diamond, work on the Johnstown pool, and ramp improvements for the Spencerville Library ramp. Equipment purchases for the year include a side-by-side 4×4 vehicle, and a sidewalk snow plow.

New playground equipment is planned for the Spencerville park, pending approval of a funding grant application by the province.

Overall spending and service levels by the township remain the same as in 2025.

Blended with the February 20 approved tax increase of 2.46 per cent at the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, the tax increase is approximately 2.5 per cent. That county’s tax increase is $11.09 per $100,000 of the assessed value of a property. This is a decrease from a 5.11 per cent tax hike in 2025.

Assessment growth increased 0.71 per cent in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal.