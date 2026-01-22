Obituary – Richard “Rick” Omond

Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Richard Omond of Oxford Station, age 77. Beloved husband of the late Linda Lyall. Loving father of Jennifer Keuhl (Matthew) of Pembroke, Janet Witty (Jimmy) of Echo Bay, Bonnie Omond (James Garlough) of Boucks Hill and Dorothy Omond (Steve Wood) of Ingleside. Dear brother of Donna Boardman (late Barry) of British Columbia, David Omond of Ottawa and Stephen Omond (Silvia) of Australia. Big Daddy to Axel Schaefer (Erika) of Germany. Richard will be fondly remembered by his special niece Kelly Fairfield, his grandchildren Jaime, Robin, Jacob, Megan (Tom), Aidan (Rebeccah), Morgan, Holly, his great-grandson Wilson, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Hazel Omond (nee Dickinson).

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Kemptville Hospital or the House of Lazarus would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.