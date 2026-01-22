Lions hold on for first win in 2026

METCALFE – The Morrisburg Jr. C Lions have finally won their first game in 2026. The team defeated the Metcalfe Jets on the road Friday night (January 16) 8-7.

Metcalfe opened the scoring three minutes into the game. It was near the halfway mark of the first period that Justin Cyr (from Hudson Fetterly and Alexis Lafrance) tied the game. Morrisburg then went on a scoring run, scoring three goals in less than 90 seconds. Jordan Elliott, Lucas Mailhot, and Cyr scored in rapid succession as the Lions led 4-1 after 20 minutes.

The Lions and Jets each scored twice in the second period. Mark-Olivier McCarthy and Mailhot scored for Morrisburg. The Lions continued to lead the Jets 6-3 going into the third period.

Most of the action happened in the last five minutes of the third period, where the Jets attempted a comeback, but a pair of insurance goals –— one by Chisholm, the other by McCartney — helped the Lions stay in the lead. Morrisburg held on for the win.

The Lions’ luck did not last long, as they travelled to Kanata January 17 where they lost 6-4 to the Kings.

Morrisburg and Kanata were tied 1-1 at the end of the first period. Kanata outscored Morrisburg 3-2 in the second period to take a 4-3 lead in to the third period.

The Lions tied the game halfway through the third period but the Kings retook the lead four minutes later. An empty net goal sealed the Lions’ loss in the final minute.

Scoring for the Lions were Stanton Antoine-Pyke, Robbie Wilgosh (power-play), Tristian Girard (power-play), and Mailhot.

Morrisburg continues to be in the basement of the National Capital Junior Hockey League with four wins and an overtime loss for nine points. The team has three games left in the regular season. They play the Vankleek Hill Cougars January 24 in Vankleek Hill, and return home January 25 to face the South Grenville Rangers. The Lions close out the regular season at home against the North Dundas Rockets on January 31.