Provincial grant for fire services

CORNWALL – Municipal fire services in the provincial riding will see $385,000 in funding for training and protection initiatives. Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn announced the funding in Cornwall on January 5.

“Every day, our local firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our communities when it matters the most,” said Quinn. “Through this investment, our government is ensuring firefighting across SDSG have the tools they need to keep our loved ones and themselves safe.”

The funding can be used for three different types of projects: equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment that enhance cancer prevention; minor infrastructure upgrades for broadband or internet connectivity; or equipment and supplies for lithium-ion battery fires.

South Dundas Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre said his municipality was grateful for the funding.

“This funding allows our South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services to enhance cancer prevention measures for our firefighters and better prepare for emerging risks,” St. Pierre said.

This is the second year the province has had the Fire Protection Grant program, which will spend $20 million across Ontario this year. Most of the fire services in SDSG are using the grant funding for cancer prevention initiatives, which mirrors the use by rural fire services across the province.

Many fire services, including the SDFES have fundraised through community associations to purchase improved equipment, which this grant now will help cover.

Quinn defended the level of support from the grant when asked by The Leader.

“We just doubled it from $10 million to $20 million. It’s a new grant and doubling it I think proves our commitment to the first responders and understanding the needs of our communities.”

A breakdown of the funding for SDSG fire services includes:

South Glengarry – $83,000

North Dundas – $81,993

North Stormont – $69,314

South Stormont – $65,180

South Dundas – $50,000

City of Cornwall – $36,223

South Dundas Chief Administrative Officer and acting-Fire Chief Ben deHaan confirmed that the SDFES will be using the grant funding to continue to improve cancer prevention.

“We are investing in a variety of equipment to assist with cancer prevention — namely new gear washers, bunker gear sets, respirators and exhaust fans,” said deHaan adding that while the equipment is not specifically used for dealing with lithium-ion battery fires, the equipment could be used in an incident response.

“The cancer prevention side of the funding hits home for us. As you are aware, Sr. Captain John Cooke (Iroquois Station) passing in 2024 was a line-of-duty death from cancer that was presumed to be occupationally-related to his firefighting work. Investing in equipment that helps protect our service members from risk of exposure is of paramount importance to us.”

Relating to cancer in firefighters, since 2018, the provincial government has been expanding the definition of what is recognized by the government as a work-related cancer from firefighting responses. This includes adding primary site thyroid and pancreatic-type cancers to existing coverages. Still, some firefighters or their families have had issues in claiming benefits.

Responding to The Leader, Quinn said that there are opportunities to review legislation to make it easier for first responders to get help.

“I think there’s always room for improvement of the system, but WSIB is a standalone system without government interference. But ultimately we will help with legislation if there are challenges for our first responders getting the help they need.”