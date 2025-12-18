Local schools benefit from UCDSB spending

BROCKVILLE – Two spending programs announced earlier this year by the Upper Canada District School Board are paying off in new equipment and books for local schools.

In June, the board announced funding for schools in a range of $2,000 to $19,000 to enhance music programs. The funds have been used for everything from repairing or replacing instruments to starting new music clubs in schools.

Seaway District High School Principal Trevor Holme said the funding was split between two items. “We bought a full class set of ukeleles (three-quarters of the funding) and added an additional set of recorders for our Grade 7-8s,” Holme said. Secondary school allocations were lower than that given to elementary schools.

Nate Vandermeer, communications officer with the UCDSB told The Leader that spending at Iroquois Public School included percussion instruments like glockenspiels, xylophones, bongos, various drums and shakers, and hand bells. “We also added engaging tools like musical stepping notes, an electronic drum kit, a portable PA and karaoke system, and sound equipment to support group performances and assemblies,” said Vandermeer.

The instruments are being used in classroom instruction, and to create cultural experiences. “These instruments support not only music instruction, but also teamwork, creativity, listening skills, and student engagement across grades,” he continued. “We are also thrilled to share that IPS willbe starting a Music Club in the new year, offering students even more opportunities for fun, hands-on music making during lunch times.”

The club will allow students more time to explore different instruments, work with other students, and enjoy making music.

The board did not provide details on how the funding was used at Morrisburg Public School.

Earlier in the year, the board also launched a $1.5 million spending plan for adding books to school libraries and book collections. Each school received between $13,000 and $26,000 to buy hundreds of new French and English books, both fiction and non-fiction. This included student-requested books, and “culturally-relevant” book titles.

The board did not provide local school examples of how the funding was spent. Some schools like Central Public School in Cornwall added new titles, and about 600 old books from the school were given to students during a recent open house. In Perth, the North Elmsley Public School saw new bookshelves added to all classrooms, with student wish-lists fulfilled. Additional titles were added to their school libraries.