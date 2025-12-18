Big win for Jr. Lions over Eagles

MORRISBURG – In what has become a rebuilding year for the Morrisburg Jr. C Lions, the team snapped a two-game losing streak with a hard-fought 5-4 win over the St. Isidore Eagles at home December 13.

The Lions took a 1-0 lead in the first period from an unassisted goal by forward Justin Cyr. A power-play goal early in the second period tied the game, and 40 seconds later St. Isidore overtook Morrisburg for a 2-1 lead.

The Eagles held the lead for two minutes before Josh MacMillan (from Evan Rice and Kyle Fitzmorris) tied the game.

A power-play goal by Jordan Elliott (from Lukas Rozon and Cyr) restored the Lions’ lead. MacMillan got on to the score sheet two minutes later, extending Morrisburg’s lead to 4-2.

Lions’ defenceman and newcomer Peter Ford (Fitzmorris and Zach Wilson) added an insurance goal with seven minutes remaining in the game. The goal was his first for the Lions since joining the team in late November from the South Grenville Rangers. Morrisburg led St. Isidore 5-2.

The Lions needed that insurance goal as the Eagles’ Tyler Proulx scored twice in the last minute to bring his team to within one goal of Morrisburg. Final score, Morrisburg 5, St. Isidore 4.

The Lions’ third win of the season put them ahead of the North Dundas Rockets for less than 24 hours.

A 5-0 shutout loss by the Lions to the Kanata Kings, followed by the Rocket’s 5-4 win over the Eagles resulted in Morrisburg returning to the basement of the National Capital Junior Hockey League.

Up next, Morrisburg have a busy weekend in front of them. On December 19, the team travel to Chesterville to take on the Rockets.

They return home December 20 to host the Westport Rideaus. Morrisburg will resume their regular season campaign in Prescott January 3, 2026 when they take on the Rangers.