Development charges stopped short by council

SOUTH DUNDAS – During the term of council more steps than ever have been taken towards the implementation of development charges, but it appears this council will stop short of actually implementing the new fees.

During the latest review of development charges by South Dundas council, who were looking to reduce the potential fee from the initial $10,523 spelled out in the development charges study to a more amenable level, council was only able to reduce the charge to $8,741.

In the meantime, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, at a nearby project announcement responded to The Leader’s questions about implementing development charges, by saying: “I wouldn’t do it.”

While South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad thanked staff for all the time and effort on this matter, he agreed to support the recommendation presented which was to receive the report and file it for information purposes.

“We’ve been doing so well, I wouldn’t want to jeopardize any potential projects at this time,” said Broad.

Councillors Cole Veinotte and Tom Smyth both agreed.

“I don’t think development charges are the way to go at this time,” said Smyth.

South Dundas Councillor Danielle Ward, said that she was the one who brought development charges to the table. She said that it was to look for alternatives to taxation, and that this is an alternative. She pointed out that doing the study doesn’t mean charges have to be implemented right away. This study has a 10 year shelf life.

“If we have to table it for a while, I’m okay with that,” she said.

South Dundas Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre spoke about how he still believes development charges are the right thing to do, however, he too supported the recommendation.