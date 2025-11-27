New North Stormont CAO





BERWICK – North Stormont Township has hired a new Chief Administrative Officer and Clerk. The township announced the new hire November 20.

Chad Brownlee will take over from retiring CAO/Clerk Craig Calder on December 15.

Brownlee is formerly a superintendent with the Upper Canada District School Board who retired from the education field in February.

“I have long admired the spirit, resilience, and strong community bonds of this Township, and I look forward to working closely with Council, staff, and residents to help our community thrive,” Brownlee said in a release. “Together, I’m confident we can build on North Stormont’s strengths, support local priorities, and shape a prosperous future for all.”

Brownlee served as a principal in several schools including Tagwi Secondary School, and Char-Lan District High School. He also worked as a human resources specialist at the board, and served as Prinicipal for Safe Schools, dealing with equity and inclusion issues.

“Chad’s extensive leadership experience in education, combined with his longstanding commitment to community service, make him an outstanding fit for our Township. I look forward to working with Chad to advance our shared vision and serve our residents with excellence,” said North Stormont Mayor François Landry.

Brownlee is no stranger to North Stormont, having served as a captain with the township’s Fire Service, former president of North Glen-Stor Minor Hockey, a member of the Finch Recreation Committee, and a member of the Finch and District Lions Club.

He is the most recent former superintendent from the UCDSB to move into municipal administration. Former UCDSB superintendent Tim Mills has served as CAO in South Glengarry and South Dundas, and now is CAO of the City of Cornwall.