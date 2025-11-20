South Dundas council’s sneak peak at increasing capital spending

SOUTH DUNDAS – South Dundas council got a preview from municipal administration about what they have included in the 2026 draft budget.

While the budget meeting is set to take place December 5, staff ran through the capital highlights for council during a November 12 Committee of the Whole meeting.

During that meeting they proposed two additional full time staffing positions. With council’s input, one will be a public works position and one a customer service representative.

The proposed 2026 capital budget, according to staff sits at just about $6 million, which is about $1.4 million more than last year’s.

The major capital projects for 2026 will be the Morrisburg Plaza rehabilitation and the Morrisburg arena entrance.

Each department listed their planned 2026 capital projects.

Notably waterfront parking upgrades, improvements to the Iroquois boat launch ramp, and significant paving work within the village of Morrisburg including High Street, St. James Lane, Sheldrick Street, Crysler Street, Loyalist Street, Carraway Crescent and Ravenhurst Drive are all included in the upcoming capital budget.

This is only a portion of road work planned but notable as village road work hasn’t often been a priority in recent years aside from last year’s plaza paving in Iroquois.

South Dundas Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre even thanked staff for getting village streets into the roads program this year.

Overall, he commented that the capital budget represents “a good scope of work.”

Aside from what was presented, South Dundas Councillor Danielle Ward said: “I’d like to see the Youth Centre get some love in the budget.”

Other projects deferred from this budget such as the South Dundas Municipal Centre front steps, Earl Baker park interlock replacement, and Matilda Hall roof repairs, may get some reconsideration during budget deliberations at the recommendation of council.

