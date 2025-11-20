Province to launch student and family support offices in school boards

TORONTO – The Ministry of Education is launching a new office of student and family support in each of the province’s 72 school boards.

The offices will act in a role similar to that of an ombudsman office to support families in getting answers from a school board.

“Better access for parents means better outcomes for students,” said Minister of Education Paul Calandra “Student and Family Support Offices will give families clear answers and timely solutions when it comes to their child’s education.”

The offices will first open in the five school boards already under direct administration by the province: Dufferin-Peel Catholic, Toronto Catholic, Toronto District, Thames Valley District and Ottawa-Carleton District School Boards. Those boards will open offices in January 2026. All other boards will open offices by September 2026.

The offices will act as advocates for families and students when issues are escalated beyond dealing with an individual teacher or school principal.

Trustee governance is already under review by the ministry.

