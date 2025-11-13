RCL Branch 48 awards milestone service pins

MORRISBURG – The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 in Morrisburg awarded this year’s service pins for those local members who reached significant milestones at the legion. The pins were awarded at the legion’s annual awards banquet held November 7.

Six members received service pins for 35 years or more service.

Receiving their 60 year service pin was Robert Baker. Associate members Vaughn Deleavey and Ralph Duvall each received their 50 year service pin, while Jim Addlington and associate member Jack Notman each received their 40 year service pin. Roger Clutterbuck received his 35 year pin.

Associate members Bob Bergland, Brian Erratt, Rita Fowler, Karen Herman, and Wayne Hunter each received their 30 year service pin that evening, while associate member Michele Liddy-Brooks received her 25 year service pin.

Ron Hodgson and Barb Hodgson, each associate members, received their 20 year service pin, while associate members Barry McMillan, Chris Sloan, and Bill Smith received their 15 year service pins.

Receiving their 10 year service pins were David Taylor, associate members Marilyn Astley, Richard Astley, Cedric Looker, and Ross Miller, and affiliate members Harvey McIntosh, and Erin Moss.

Rounding out the service pin awards were associate members Walter Baker, Carol Dawley, Mark Davis, Louise Eberloft, Gareth Jones, Ken Lester, and Lisa Praine, along with affiliate member Stephen Boucher, each with their five year service pins.

The pins were presented by Awards and Honours officer Robert Houze and Branch 48 President Donna Dillabough.

