Morrisburg Jr. C Lions shut out again

October 30, 2025 Editor Sports
Above, Morrisburg forward Evan Rice (centre, #27) tries to find a way past Vankleek Hill netminder Mael Gendron in the first period. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – Winless in their last six games, the Morrisburg Lions looked to break their losing streak, hosting the Vankleek Hill Cougars at home October 25. The team was unable to do so, losing 8-0.

The Cougars scored three goals in just over four minutes in the first period. Morrisburg coughed up two goals in the second period, and three more in the third in the loss.

The Lions look to snap their losing streak with two opportunities on the weekend.

They host the Westport Rideaus on November 1, and travel to Vankleek Hill to play the Cougars on November 2.

