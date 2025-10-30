Hospital and Hospice charities of choice for 100 Men Who Care

MORRISBURG – Two groups will receive a combined amount of almost $10,000 to support their community initiatives.

The premise is straightforward – 100 men attend and donate $100 each. Groups present, and the winners receive donations to their projects or organizations. Since its inception in 2018, the group has donated over $37,000 to local groups. After a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group restarted in 2024, with a change. Wanting to see donations go out to more organizations, the 100 Men of SD capped organizational asks to a maximum of $5,000.

Voting in the event was tight. Master of Ceremonies Scott Corden announced to attendees that only five votes separated first through fourth place. Organizers recounted the votes to ensure accuracy.

The Dundas County Hospice received $5,000 to support their Hospice Day Program. The program, which no longer receives any funding support from the provincial government, provides a place for participants to connect with others at the hospice program for a meal and potentially connection. Not only for clients, but caregivers, the program provides a break for those dealing with illness in a caring environment. The program costs approximately $14,000 to operate, which covers meals, supplies and transportation. This year, the hospice plans to offer about 1,500 hours of respite for caregivers, which will support about 250 clients and their families.

The Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation will receive $4,500 of their $5,000 ask, which will go towards funding the purchase of a new cardiac monitor for the Emergency Department. The monitor costs about $10,000.

Any additional funds received by 100 Men members after the vote will continue to go to the WDMHF until their $5,000 ask is fulfilled. Further late donations will go to third place. The group will announce the third place awardee when, and if, additional funds are received by the organization.

In all, seven groups presented to the local 100 Men gathering at the October 22 event held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 in Morrisburg.

The Historical Society of South Dundas asked for $5,000 towards work supporting their Forward House project.

The Veterans Walkway Committee, tasked with restoring and relocating the various war monuments in Morrisburg onto a site at the Morrisburg Waterfront asked for $5,000 in support as well.

The Iroquois Marine Search and Rescue sought $5,000 to assist with repairs to their boat, the John Ross. One of the vessel’s two engines needs significant repairs to the oil pump.

Centre 105, a Cornwall-based drop-in centre asked for approximately $800 to purchase a new commercial laser printer for the group.

Local food bank, Community Food Share asked for $5,000 to supply women’s menstrual products at the food bank to support women’s health in the region. The organization already received a $4,000 donation after the 100 Men event in North Dundas, which adds additional supplies to the Winchester CFS location.

