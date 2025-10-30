CPKC Holiday Train to roll through area next month

NORTH STORMONT – For its 27th year, the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train will be stopping again in Finch, this year on November 28.

Since taking to the rails in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised over $26 million and collected 5.4 million pounds of food, all in support of local food banks in communities along the rail line.

This year’s stop in Finch is between 2:45-3:15 p.m. along James Street in Finch.

Canadian country music performers Teigen Gayse and Jade Eagleson will be on stage at the event, helping everyone get into the Christmas Spirit.

The stop in Finch is the only location the train will be stopping in SDG Counties. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation in support of Community Food Share.

