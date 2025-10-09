Morrisburg Jr. Lions drop points in 6-3 loss to Rangers

October 9, 2025 Editor Sports

MORRISBURG –  Following Friday night’s 4-0 shutout loss to the Westport Rideaus on the road (October 3), the Morrisburg Lions hosted the South Grenville Rangers Saturday night, losing 6-3.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Lions allowed five goals in 16 minutes in the second – including two power-play goals.

Losing 6-0, the Lions rallied in the third, scoring three goals including two on their power-play, to cut the Rangers’ lead in half.

Scoring for Morrisburg were Brock Seed, Callum Stevenson, and Zach Dixon.

The Lions travel to Chesterville to face the North Dundas Rockets October 10, and host the Metcalfe Jets the following night.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.