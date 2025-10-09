Morrisburg Jr. Lions drop points in 6-3 loss to Rangers

MORRISBURG – Following Friday night’s 4-0 shutout loss to the Westport Rideaus on the road (October 3), the Morrisburg Lions hosted the South Grenville Rangers Saturday night, losing 6-3.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Lions allowed five goals in 16 minutes in the second – including two power-play goals.

Losing 6-0, the Lions rallied in the third, scoring three goals including two on their power-play, to cut the Rangers’ lead in half.

Scoring for Morrisburg were Brock Seed, Callum Stevenson, and Zach Dixon.

The Lions travel to Chesterville to face the North Dundas Rockets October 10, and host the Metcalfe Jets the following night.

