Post office strike resumes

MORRISBURG – Over 45,000 Canadian Union of Postal Workers are back on the picket line, shutting down post office deliveries across the country.

The union returned to their strike action following an announcement by federal Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement Joël Lightbound of reforms to the money-losing Crown corporation last Thursday (September 25).

Among the reforms announced lower standards for letter mail deliveries, the end of the moratorium on community mailbox conversions, effectively ending door-to-door delivery to four million addresses, and the end of a 31 year moratorium on the closure of rural post offices.

“Since 2018, the corporation has accumulated more than $5 billion in losses. In 2024 alone, it lost over $1 billion, and in 2025, it is already on track to lose close to $1.5 billion,” said Lightbound. “This situation is unsustainable. Canada Post is effectively insolvent, and repeated bailouts are not a long-term solution. Transformation is required to ensure the survival of Canada Post and protect the services Canadians rely on.”

In response to the government’s announcement, CUPW – which was already in a strike position – called for all members of suburban and rural carrier bargaining units to return to their former strike action. This is the third interruption of mail service in less than a year.

“Last Thursday’s announcement from the Minister responsible for Canada Post, Joël Lightbound, was just the latest in a series of attacks from the Federal Government and Canada Post since bargaining started almost two years ago. It’s clear: our fight is for far more than improved wages and improved working conditions,” said CUPW National President Jan Simpson. “Collective bargaining is a cornerstone of any democracy. Without it, workers lose their voice, and their say in their working conditions. The erosion of our bargaining rights will only pave the way for more cuts, more precarious jobs, and fewer protections for not only postal workers, but all workers.”

Canada Post said the company is reassessing its new Global Offers to the union in light of the announced reforms by the government.

“The corporation remains committed to reaching negotiated agreements, but sides remain far apart.”

Post offices remain open in most locations, but are not accepting new mail or delivering mail already in the system.

Newspaper deliveries affected

Subscribers to The Leader will not receive the newspaper in their mailbox until the strike is resolved. Subscribers may go to The Leader office at 41 Main Street in the Morrisburg Village Plaza to pick up their copy of the paper beginning at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday. Each week’s paper will be held at the office for pickup or until the strike is resolved, then delivered by mail.

“We apologize for any inconvenience to our readers during this difficult time,” said Sam Laurin, editor and publisher of The Leader. “We hope that this strike is resolved soon.”

Retail store deliveries of The Leader are unaffected by the strike action.

