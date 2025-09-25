St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage welcoming a thrilling musical lineup

MORRISBURG – “I think this may be our best season yet,” said Sandra Whitworth, ex-officio Artistic Director of the St Lawrence Acoustic Stage, located right here in Morrisburg. “We will be presenting outstanding musicians, and a rich variety of musical styles. I think people are going to love our 2025/26 concert line up.”

Board members, all volunteers who love great music and hope to share that love with growing audiences, include President Tony McCadden, secretary Patrick Warner and member Derek Hunter.

Judging from the artists the SLAS has brought to the stage at Upper Canada Playhouse in other seasons – performers like Steven Page (an original member of Bare Naked Ladies), Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, Natalie McMaster, Hawksley Workman, The Good Lovelies – the line up of performers this season will also thrill audiences.

October 4 will see the return of the “unforgettable Irish Mythen,” a “dynamic blues singer and a great guitarist, nominated for a Juno for ‘Little Bones,’ and winner of PEI and Canadian Folk Music Awards.” Irish has performed at iconic venues like the Glastonbury Festival and the Sydney Opera House, and is a powerful, moving and very talented solo artist whose ‘Old Triangle’ is a classic. Opening for Irish will be the “quirky and funny” sister trio, ‘The Pairs’, formally trained and creators of outstanding harmonies.

On November 1, the SLAS welcomes Le Diable a Cinq – an award winning traditional musical group of five related multi instrumentalists and singers from Quebec. “Energetic performers who present a bilingual show of traditional and contemporary music, this group will have toes tapping and audiences singing along with these five very talented devils.”

In January, the Stage will welcome the Emerging Artists Showcase. This is always a high point in the concert series as it brings very talented young performers to the stage, offering them a professional venue and an opportunity to bring their music to new audiences. The artists will be named at a later date.

February 5 will see a major musical Big Act come to town. The Cowboy Junkies, on their “40th Anniversary Tour” are coming to our Playhouse. To see this iconic Canadian band perform in such an intimate setting will “be a one of a kind experience.” Due to scheduling, this show will be on a Thursday night, and tickets are already going fast. Don’t miss your chance to see and hear the Cowboy Junkies up close, live and wonderful. It will be unforgettable.

The rest of the SLAS season is also going to be incredible.

March 7 will see artist Ndidi O from BC whose jazz, roots and blues are going to dazzle audiences. Kaia Kater of Montreal is here April 11 with a stunning performance of jazz and blues, but also American banjo artistry you must see and hear to believe. On May 2, Morgan Toney a mega talented Cape Breton MicMac singer and “one of the best fiddlers we’ve ever seen” will be on stage “to put on a warm and welcoming show.” Opening for Morgan will be Ottawa-based musician Graham Lindsey, who is returning to the Playhouse after performing in 2015 with Jessica Pearson and the East Wind.

As the SLAS has always made clear “All our performers are award winning artists.” It is going to be an outstanding 2025/26 showcase at Upper Canada Playhouse. Don’t miss the chance to see the very best in concerts.

“We love introducing these incredible musicians to our equally incredible community,” said Sandra Whitworth, “and we are so grateful to the funders who make this possible.”

This year the SLAS welcomed new funding from the Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, and also received renewed funding from the SOCAN FOUNDATION. The Five B Family Foundation was very generous again this year. The SLAS is currently in the second year of a three year grant from the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. The board also reaches out to local businesses and organizations and hopes to report more funding news soon.

