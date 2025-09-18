Variances granted phase II development

IROQUOIS – Although not to the extent they were requesting, proponents of the planned Iroquois commercial development got the approvals necessary to continue the project that will bring a new hotel, restaurant and commercial establishments to the north side of County Road 2.

They met September 10 with the Committee of Adjustment seeking approval of two minor variances regarding property line setbacks to allow phase two of the gas station property development to proceed.

After much discussion and deliberation the committee recommended a 4.5 meter rear setback and three metre side yard setback.

“We can proceed with what the committee says,” said the project representative who attended the meeting via Zoom.

A bird’s eye view rendering of what is planned for the property was viewed by the committee.

The existing car wash building will be demolished and in its place a two-storey building will be constructed housing a 24-room second floor hotel.

The main floor of the building will include a laundromat, takeout establishment and another retail opportunity.

Aside from the two storey building, a drive through car wash and drive through restaurant are also part of phase two development.

