SDG approves forest purchase

CORNWALL – SDG Counties is expanding its county forest holdings by an additional 50 acres after passing a bylaw to purchase land in North Stormont south of Avonmore.

The land, which is on County Road 15, has a portion of the Newington Bog on the property – which is designated as a provincally-significant wetland. Owned by Alfred Marsh Farms, the land is being purchased through a 60/40 split payment and tax receipt for charitable donation scheme by the Counties. This is in line with previous land purchases by SDG.

With an appraised value of $170,000, the seller will receive $102,000 in payment, along with a $68,000 charitable tax receipt.

The land entirely tree-covered with a mix of hardwood, white pine, and eastern hemlock. The property is almost entirely in the designated wetland area.

Councillor Steve Densham (North Stormont) spoke in favour of the purchase.

“This is a good purchase,” said Councillor Steve Densham (North Stormont). “Glad you were able to do this in part through a charitable receipt which will help keep the cost down. I think it is a good property to be preserving.

Councillor Jason Broad (South Dundas) asked if any planted was required on the property, which Forestry Coordinator Philip Duncan replied no. Councillor Bryan McGillis (South Stormont) confirmed there were no additional restrictions on the property through covenants or use restrictions.

Council passed the purchase approval. No time line was given as to when the purchase would close. SDG Counties owns over 9,000 acres of forest and wetlands.

The Newington Bog was one of 14 bog areas considered by the federal government for mineral and peat moss extraction in the 1960s. In 1958, areas of the bog were considered for agricultural production similar to that of Holland Marsh north of Toronto.

Like this: Like Loading...