Margi Laurin competes in Food Network’s Halloween Wars

MORRISBURG – When the 15th season of the Food Network’s Halloween Wars premiers Sunday, September 21, local artist and expert pumpkin carver Margi Laurin will be among those competing.

Seven teams, made up of the world’s best cake, sugar and pumpkin artists compete for the title of Halloween Wars Champions, along with $25,000 grand prize.

Margi said the whole process of competing in the television series was really interesting, but she really isn’t allowed to say much about it.

She didn’t go looking to be part of the seasonal series, they found her.

“They scour social media and they find who they want and they liked my pumpkins,” she told The Leader.

She initially said no to participating in the series, mostly because carving pumpkins, especially the really large ones, is very physically demanding.

While she initially turned down the series, they were persistent and she eventually changed her mind.

Filmed in Park City, Utah, Margi said competing in Halloween Wars was, “great fun, but really difficult.”

“I will never regret doing the show, but it was exhausting and stressful.”

“I had a great time and I loved being part of it, but this is the only time I will ever do this,” she said.

At 67 years-old, she was by far the oldest competitor in the series. “Most of the others were the age of my children or younger,” she said.

Filmed over two weeks last summer, she talked about the pressure of having to come up with and execute ideas so quickly.

While she is “relatively happy” with the work she did on the show, she said that the time element really made it difficult. “Given more time, I could always do better,” she said. “The idea was to do the best you can, as fast as you can.”

“Time management was by far the most stressful part.”

Billed as the world’s best cake, sugar and pumpkin curators, Margi is the pumpkin carver for Team Undercaker. Her team mates are cake sculptor Tenisha Billington and chef Nils Rowland.

“They were all really talented,” said Margi. She said that because this is partially a baking competition, she was often out of her element, but she got the chance to learn and do things she would never have done otherwise.

She’s giving no hints about how she did in the competition, but you can watch the six episode series starting September 21 at 9 p.m. on the Food Network

