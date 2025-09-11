Hurry Hard is a winner for the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – Flawed characters, broken relationships and awkward interactions set within the walls of a small town curling club make for a wonderful heart-warming evening of entertainment at the Upper Canada Playhouse.

Hurry Hard, a comedy written by Kristen Da Silva and directed by Jesse Collins, is on stage at the Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg until September 28.

Cleverly written and well-played by every member of the five-person cast, the show successfully draws the audience into the dynamics of the often strained and always complicated relationships between brothers, divorced couples and their single sidekicks.

Audiences taking in Hurry Hard are being treated to excellent performances by a trio of actors making their debuts at the Upper Canada Playhouse.

Tim Walker plays Terry, the brash brother investing way too much in a curling match that clearly means the world to him. He was outstanding in the role of Terry, a character who went from boldly expressing chauvinistic views to self-revelation, allowing Walker to flex his acting muscles developed over a 20 year international performing career.

Darren Keay, playing Terry’s brother Bill, has performed on stages all across Canada and in Hurry Hard he finally made his way to Morrisburg to the Upper Canada Playhouse stage.

Half of the divorced couple, Keay was successful in conveying the intricacies of the more subdued divorced brother and all the quiet tension and awkwardness of constantly crossing paths with his former spouse at the curling club.

Jack Ettlinger was the third in the trio of actors to make his debut performance at the Playhouse in Hurry Hard playing Johnny. The role of dim-witted pretty-boy Johnny is a world apart from Ettliger’s professional start at age 11 when he was a featured soloist in La Boheme with the Canadian Opera Company. Lending his talents to Johnny, Jack quickly charms the audience with his comedic talents.

Erin MacKinnon, who is no stranger to playhouse audiences, played Sandy and was delightful as the pleasant, attractive, and most importantly talented curling ex-wife of Bill, delivering a solid performance.

Caitlin Driscoll was funny and memorable as the flirty, outgoing, and inept curler, Darlene drawing plenty of laughs.

The set perfectly encapsulated the curling club vibe and its cleverly choreographed transformation to the curling rink was inspired set design.

Hurry Hard to the Upper Canada Playhouse to share in the enjoyment.

The show runs until Sept 28. Contact the box office for tickets.

Like this: Like Loading...