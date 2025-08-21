Shamrocks win adult soccer season

IROQUOIS – South Dundas United concluded its Adult Summer League with its championship and consolation finals on August 14 at the South Dundas Soccer Fields in Iroquois. The season began in early June.

In the championship final, the Shamrocks scored first, and did not stop. Goals from Thomas Dean, Jordan Louise, Jordan Casselman, and Gavin Uhr set the team into a 4-1 lead by halftime. Peter Empey had the lone Cyclones goal in the half.

Shamrocks forwards Uhr, and Nick Runions added goals in the second half, while a brace from Jacob Bilmer kept the Cyclones hopes alive.

A late brace by Dean completed his hat-trick, and secured the 8-3 championship win.

In the consolation final to decide third place in the league, Tasha Vanderveen opened scoring in the first half for the Brigade. Titans’ forward David Da Silva tied the game late in the first half.

Early in the second half, Vanderveen scored after receiving the ball from a corner. Adamo Siviero’s goal midway through the second half set the Brigade ahead by two goals. Final score, Brigade 3, Titans 1.

Like this: Like Loading...